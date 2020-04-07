Maya Ali takes a break from social media

Actor Maya Ali has announced that she will be taking a short break from social media as she needs to detox and find some inner peace. She says she wants to reset her whole system.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Paray Hut Love actor said: “Hello everyone, hope you’re all keeping well and doing great in quarantine. I know everyone is dealing with this in a different way but as I have mentioned already, there is always hope and this time shall pass too Insha ALLAH.”

“I am going to take a short break from social media. Everyone is doing their best in their own way to deal with this time. I thought it’s the best time to detox, to find inner peace and reset my whole system,” the actor explained.

Maya added that she was “grateful to ALLAH for all the blessings. Sometimes we need time to think and count our blessings”.

“Talk to you all soon and love to all my fans.”

The actor has been at the forefront of the celebrity roster using their voice to promote awareness about the virus. Earlier, she was involved in the distribution of ration bags to those in need, especially daily wagers as their income has been severely affected by the lockdown.

She said that her team would keep updating her about the ration bags and “yes, I am very thankful to each and every person who has donated.”

“This shouldn’t end until things get back on track,” she said and urged people to “stay safe for yourself and for your loved ones.”