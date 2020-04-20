Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding

Newlyweds Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai took to social media to thank fans and well-wishers after the actors received countless wishes and duas as news of their wedding went viral online.

Ahmed took to Twitter to share a photograph from their wedding day with a thank you note.

“For all of our fans and well-wishers with love,” she wrote. “We would like to thank all our friends, fans and well-wishers in Pakistan and across the globe for their blessings, good wishes and love showered on us after our Nikkah was carried out on the 04.04.2020,” read the note which was signed by the couple

The internet was buzzing with wedding bells when the news of Ahmed and Sehbai tying the knot made rounds online on April 4 in a private ceremony in Lahore.

Ahmed was previously married to film director Farid Ahmed, who passed away in 1993. She is known for her acting skills in TV plays such as Alif Noon, Bol Meri Machhli, Aakhri Baarish, Dhoop May Sawan and Meray Humdum Meray Dost.

In recognition of the actor’s art, the government of Pakistan honoured her with the Presidential Medal of Excellence.

On the other hand, Manzar Sehbai is known as a legendary actor and the brother of renowned poet Sarmad Sehbai. He last faced the screen in Alif.