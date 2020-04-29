Mansha thinks she won’t win daughter-in-law of the year award

Actor Mansha Pasha forgot her future mother-in-law’s birthday and is sure she won’t win the daughter-in-law of the year award.

In a post on Instagram, the Laal Kabootar star said that she had lost track of the dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She said that she would try to make it up to her.

The actor got engaged to lawyer and social activist Jibran Nasir in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in December last year.

Pasha donned a pink lehnga choli by Omrose paired with silver jewelry. Her groom-to-be wore a white shalwar kurta with double Ajrak, each of different design.

Their relationship was confirmed via social media when a copy of their engagement invitation card began circulating. Rumours of a relationship began in 2018 when a video of them dancing together at a friend’s mehndi circulated on social media.