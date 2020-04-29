Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Mansha thinks she won't win daughter-in-law of the year award

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

Actor Mansha Pasha forgot her future mother-in-law’s birthday and is sure she won’t win the daughter-in-law of the year award.

In a post on Instagram, the Laal Kabootar star said that she had lost track of the dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stupid Corona made me lose track of the date and forget my future mom in laws birthday 🙈 Im definitely not winning the daughter in law of the year award this year…. but ill try and make it up to u! 🥰 Happy Birthday and we miss you! ♥️

She said that she would try to make it up to her.

The actor got engaged to lawyer and social activist Jibran Nasir in an intimate ceremony with family and friends in December last year.

Pasha donned a pink lehnga choli by Omrose paired with silver jewelry. Her groom-to-be wore a white shalwar kurta with double Ajrak, each of different design.

Their relationship was confirmed via social media when a copy of their engagement invitation card began circulating. Rumours of a relationship began in 2018 when a video of them dancing together at a friend’s mehndi circulated on social media.

jibran Nasir Laal Kabootar Mansha Pasha
 
