Mansha Pasha shares some quarantine revelations

Actor Mansha Pasha has been sharing her routine, hand washing technique and throwback photographs with her fans on social media during the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor recently shared that her first film, Chalay Thay Saath is on Netflix. “Its a totally light watch and has some of the most amazing scenic shots of Pakistan’s Northern Region, which may be just the breather u need while being cooped up.”

Over the weekend, the Laal Kabootar star shared a few revelations as well. In her first quarantine revelation, she said: “I wonder if after all this is finally over we will feel that “real” life is too fast, too noisy, too much and will wanna stay at home more.”

Quarantine revelations:

I wonder if after all this is finally over we will feel that “real” life is too fast, too noisy, too much and will wanna stay at home more 🤔🤔 — manshapasha (@manshapasha) April 11, 2020

Then, the actor wondered: “Quarantine revelations 2: Wonder how long it will be until we can officially never ask this again: ‘So how is 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 quarantine going?’”

Quarantine revelations 2:

Wonder how long it will be until we can officially never ask this again:

“So how is 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 quarantine going?” — manshapasha (@manshapasha) April 11, 2020

Her third revelation was the most relatable one. “Qurantine revelation 3: My cat has me in an abusive relationship. She rejects food i make for her. She will run from me when i give her love. But every now and then she will lick my hand or sit on my lap and have me believe this is a meaningful relationship…”

Qurantine revelation 3:

My cat has me in an abusive relationship.

She rejects food i make for her.

She will run from me when i give her love.

But every now and then she will lick my hand or sit on my lap and have me believe this is a meaningful relationship…#abusivecat — manshapasha (@manshapasha) April 12, 2020



