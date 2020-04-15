Mansha Pasha has something to say to Kangna Ranaut

Actor Mansha Pasha called out Bollywood star Kangna Ranaut and said that she was a “classic example of a woman who started off as someone who talked down privilege and a voice against nepotism” but then “she used progressive values to gain traction and then support a government that stifles all voices of dissent”.

It seems like Pasha was commenting on the Queen star’s support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his political party. In a series of tweets, the Laal Kabootar star said that one needs to aware of those that use values you believe in to further their own politics.

The actor also spoke out against India banning its artistes from collaborating with Pakistani singers and musicians such as Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Ali Sethi on social media.

She said: “India is attacking their artists for even talking to a Pakistani and meanwhile Pakistani artists are also under attack by their own, for either being too woke, fake woke, not woke enough, too modern, too liberal, too uncool, not original, trying too hard, not trying hard enough…For doing lives, not connecting with their fans, to not connecting with fans and thinking they are above it all.”



Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has yet again warned Indian singers against collaborating with Pakistani artistes.

The film body issued a statement on social media after it noticed that a few artistes have recently worked with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on a digital platform.

FWICE said in a statement, “Artistes were seen collaborating with Pakistani singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. We are pained to inform all members that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians.”

Like Pasha, actor Mehwish Hayat also called India out for using COVID-19 to target Muslims.

In a tweet, the actor said: “Why do they discriminate when the virus doesn’t? This is Shameful!”