HOME > Entertainment

Mansha, Hamza Ali Abbasi congratulate Samina, Manzar tying the knot

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

The news of actors Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai’s wedding has made actor Mansha Pasha smile.

Taking to Twitter, the Laal Kabootar star said that the news “of Samina Apa and Manzar Sahebs wedding has brought such a smile to my face. They look super cute in white and best of all, they look happy”.

The actor wished them all the best. She thanked them for “bringing a smile to our faces and hope in our heart during this bleak time!”

The Legend of Maula Jatt’s Hamza Ali Abbasi also took to Twitter to congratulate the happy couple. He said: “Such a beautiful news in these tough times. May Allah increase ur love for each other and bless u in this life and the next.’

