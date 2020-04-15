Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Make sure you don't waste your time: Fahad Mirza

Posted: Apr 15, 2020
Photo: Instagram

Actor and plastic surgeon Fahad Mirza told fans that this is the best time to do all the internal work you ever wanted to do.  “Make sure you don’t waste this time because you won’t get it back,” he said in a post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Mirza shared a video and said: “This is the best time to do all the internal work that you ever wanted to do!! Away from all the maddening crowds and daily routines.”

This is the best time to do all the internal work that you ever wanted to do!! Away from all the maddening crowds and daily routines. In the words of the great ancient sage Hermes Trismegistus, “ As is within, so is without!” What you believe on the inside, so shall you see in yourself and your life!! #fahadmirza #internalwork #subconciousmind #becomethebestyou #insanekamil #theperfecthumanbeing

The Beti star added: “In the words of the great ancient sage Hermes Trismegistus, ‘As is within, so is without!’ What you believe on the inside, so shall you see in yourself and your life!”

Mirza’s wife, actor Sarwat Gilani has spent her time in quarantine in a productive and creative manner. She started her own online art classes for kids.

Fahad Mirza Sarwat Gilani
 
