Make sure you don’t waste your time: Fahad Mirza

Taking to Instagram, Mirza shared a video and said: “This is the best time to do all the internal work that you ever wanted to do!! Away from all the maddening crowds and daily routines.”

The Beti star added: “In the words of the great ancient sage Hermes Trismegistus, ‘As is within, so is without!’ What you believe on the inside, so shall you see in yourself and your life!”



Mirza’s wife, actor Sarwat Gilani has spent her time in quarantine in a productive and creative manner. She started her own online art classes for kids.