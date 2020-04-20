Major throwback: celebrities take part in #Meat20 trend

Ever wondered what your favourite celebrities looked like when they were young? The #Meat20 trend has given fans a look into what their favourite TV, movie stars and politicians looked like before they got famous.

Meray Paas Tum Ho star Humayaun Saeed was challenged by ARY’s CEO Salman Iqbal to share his photo. Saeed graciously accepted and shared a photo of himself at 20 on Instagram.

Tere Bin Laden actor and singer, Ali Zafar took to Instagram to share a little story about his journey with his throwback photo.

The photo, Zafar said, was taken in the lobby of a hotel where he used to sketch for 16 to 18 hours every day. The singer added that he was doing this to support his family and save money to record his first album.

“Took me 5 yrs & “Huqa Pani”- “Channo” was released. Rest is history. Will never forget those times. In short, remember, there are no short cuts to success and no substitute for hard work,” he told fans.

Singer and songwriter Shehzad Roy’s photo had fans wondering if he had aged at all.

He tweeted and said: “Khusro bhai kabhi hum bhi #MeAt20 thay.”

Talk show host, actor and model Iffat Omar also shared a throwback photo with Pakistan’s top models.

Actor Fahad Mustafa took fans back to when he had long hair.

Actor and lead singer of the band Call, Junaid Khan, took the challenge a step further and said: “It’s easy to figure out what you looked like when you were 20. But do you remember what you looked like when you were 8? Well let’s figure out which one am I at 8 and if you get that right youll be in for a surprise.”

Singer and organiser of the Lahooti Mela, Saif Samejo, said that he was intrigued by the challenge and made his search his hard drive for old photos.

This hashtag #MeAt20 made me to search the 20s with some curiosity that how I was 😁 and I found couple of pictures : ) pic.twitter.com/dbvsw5dM0R — Saif Samejo (@SaifSamejo) April 19, 2020

Jhooti star Yasir Hussain shared a photo from 10 years ago and fans commented on how he hadn’t changed much.

Pakistan Peoples Party leaders Saeed Ghani and Sharmila Faruqi also took part in the challenge.

Taking to Instagra, Faruqi shared a photograph from university and said: “Happy, simple, studious. Hair streaked for the first time. Excitement beyond belief. Wanted to be a pilot then, ended up in a crazy quagmire world of Politics. Now married, mother of one naughty toddler and in lockdown.”

Senator Saeed Ghani shared a photo from his youth.

Here are some more celebrity throwbacks.