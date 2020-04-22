Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Azlan wants to share his Pokémon with the show’s creator

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Azlan wants to share his Pokémon with the show’s creator

Actor Mahira Khan usually uses her social media accounts to connect with fans. Recently, a tweet from her account had the twitterati wondering what was going on.

Her son, Azlan, tweeted at Junichi Masuda, the producer and director of Pokémon, to see if he would be interested in looking at a Pokémon he created.

“Hello, I am Azlan Askari. Me and my friend have made a Pokémon. We have made the design, the name, the type & the evolutions. Can I have an email to contact you? I am a massive fan of Pokémon and it would make my dream come true if you put my Pokémon in the game,” read the tweet.

A Twitter user responded to the tweet and said: “Can someone take internet access away from celebrities during quarantine?”

To which Mahira responded like any mom would. She clarified that her son had been using her account. She said that he had spent a month making a Pokémon and had asked her if he could contact Junichi.

“If only you had bothered reading. Hope you can use your internet for better things,” she added.

