Mahira, Mansha share stories of heros on the frontline

Actor Mahira Khan recently gave a shout out to her cousin Mehek, who is fighting every day to save lives, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on Instagram, the Humsafar star wrote: “While we all have been worried about her, she remains steadfast in what she always wanted to do – become someone who can help others. Meko, I’m saluting you, thanking you and hugging you. I love you. Your, proud Ma Apa. Always.”

Khan also thanked healthcare workers in Pakistan and around the world for standing on the frontlines of the pandemic.



The actor also prayed for philanthropist Faisal Edhi’s quick recovery.

Prayers for #FaisalEdhi ♥️🙏🏼 may he recover soon inshAllah. — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 21, 2020

The philanthropist was in Islamabad when the test was administered to him. He had travelled to Islamabad from Karachi to meet PM Imran Khan last week. He donated Rs10 million to the government’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Laal Kabootar star Mansha Pasha took to Twitter and told fans that she will be sharing stories of doctors “who are working so that we stay safe”.

With Ramzan approaching, I will be sharing stories of #FrontLineHeroes who are working so that we stay safe. #COVID19outbreak pic.twitter.com/3le2m4cnpz — manshapasha (@manshapasha) April 22, 2020

She started with the story of Maham Akbar, a resident physician in Brooklyn, NY, who has been dealing with COVID-19 patients since the start of this pandemic. Pasha said: “She is a Pakistani doctor working overseas, who has been assigned to ICU and works almost 80hr shifts every week.”

Maham Akbar (insta@mahamakbar) is a resident physician in Brooklyn, NY who has been dealing with COVID-19 patients since the start of this pandemic. She is a Pakistani doctor working overseas, who has been assigned to ICU and works almost 80hr shifts every week. pic.twitter.com/H4e0sLNaOI — manshapasha (@manshapasha) April 22, 2020

The actor thanked Maham for her service to humanity and for being an ambassador for Pakistan. “May ALLAH keep you safe,” she said.