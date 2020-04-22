Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira, Mansha share stories of heros on the frontline

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Mahira, Mansha share stories of heros on the frontline

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor Mahira Khan recently gave a shout out to her cousin Mehek, who is fighting every day to save lives, amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post on Instagram, the Humsafar star wrote: “While we all have been worried about her, she remains steadfast in what she always wanted to do – become someone who can help others. Meko, I’m saluting you, thanking you and hugging you. I love you. Your, proud Ma Apa. Always.”

View this post on Instagram

This is my baby cousin Mehek. She is fighting everyday to save lives. While we all have been worried about her, she remains steadfast in what she always wanted to do – become someone who can help others. Meko, I’m saluting you, thanking you and hugging you. I love you. Your, proud Ma Apa. Always 💞 Also a big big thank you to all the healthcare workers in Pakistan and around the world for standing on the frontlines of this pandemic 🙏🏼

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Apr 21, 2020 at 8:49am PDT

Khan also thanked healthcare workers in Pakistan and around the world for standing on the frontlines of the pandemic.

The actor also prayed for philanthropist Faisal Edhi’s quick recovery.

The philanthropist was in Islamabad when the test was administered to him. He had travelled to Islamabad from Karachi to meet PM Imran Khan last week. He donated Rs10 million to the government’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Laal Kabootar star Mansha Pasha took to Twitter and told fans that she will be sharing stories of doctors “who are working so that we stay safe”.

She started with the story of Maham Akbar, a resident physician in Brooklyn, NY, who has been dealing with COVID-19 patients since the start of this pandemic. Pasha said: “She is a Pakistani doctor working overseas, who has been assigned to ICU and works almost 80hr shifts every week.”

The actor thanked Maham for her service to humanity and for being an ambassador for Pakistan. “May ALLAH keep you safe,” she said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Mahira Khan Mansha Pasha
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Mahira Khan is in love!
Mahira Khan is in love!
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
Mukhtaran Mai makes a special appearance in Ruswai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.