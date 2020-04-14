Mahira Khan tells a fan how to deal with bullies

Actor Mahira Khan just gave a fan some good advice on social media. A fan, Faria, asked Khan why people were mean and how to deal with them.

Replying to the tweet, the Humsafar star said: “Sometimes they might not get you, sometimes they are unhappy themselves, other times it’s ego. You deal with them with a big heart, let go, forgive.”

She added: “You know better. If it’s someone who loved you, they will come around.”



Since the lockdown, the actor has been interacting with her fans on social media. She recently had a Q/A session on Twitter where the actor opened up about her life. She said that once her latest projects wraps up, she wants to work on a drama serial.



The actor also mentioned that she misses going over to her grandmother’s. Like the rest of us, Mahira and other actors have also been homebound because of the lockdown.



On Monday, the actor did tweet something sweet about her nani. “My Nani is so happy because Shehr-e- Zaat is coming on tv! She said ‘ab mein theek hoon’.”