Mahira Khan takes a break from social media

Pakistan’s sweetheart Mahira Khan has decided to take a break from social media. The actor made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday night.

She said: “Taking a break from social media, for a little bit. In times such as these (and otherwise) just remember – Sabr, Shukr and Tawakul.”

Earlier, the Humsafar star paid tribute to Bollywood star Irrfan Khan in a post on Instagram.

“Rest in greatness and peace, my forever Maqbool,” wrote Mahira.



On Wednesday, Irrfan Khan took his last breath in Mumbai, India. The actor had spent the last two years fighting a battle against cancer.

In 2018, the actor posted on Twitter to say that he was diagnosed with an endocrine tumour, a rare illness affecting cells that release hormones into the bloodstream, according to the BBC.