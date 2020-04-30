Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Mahira Khan takes a break from social media

Posted: Apr 30, 2020
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pakistan’s sweetheart Mahira Khan has decided to take a break from social media. The actor made the announcement in a tweet on Wednesday night.

She said: “Taking a break from social media, for a little bit. In times such as these (and otherwise) just remember – Sabr, Shukr and Tawakul.”

Earlier, the Humsafar star paid tribute to Bollywood star Irrfan Khan in a post on Instagram.

Rest in greatness and peace, my forever Maqbool 🤍

“Rest in greatness and peace, my forever Maqbool,” wrote Mahira.

On Wednesday, Irrfan Khan took his last breath in Mumbai, India. The actor had spent the last two years fighting a battle against cancer.

In 2018, the actor posted on Twitter to say that he was diagnosed with an endocrine tumour, a rare illness affecting cells that release hormones into the bloodstream, according to the BBC.

