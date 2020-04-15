Mahira Khan shares BBC Hard Talk’s ground rules

Actor Mahira Khan finally got around to sharing her experience on being interviewed by Stephen Sackur for BBC Hard Talk back in March 2018.

The Bin Roye star said that when she got invited to the show, people told her to “be careful, best of them get choked. What if he [Sackur] corners you… I was obviously nervous”.

According to the actor, the show had some rules. “No questions are shared beforehand. You can’t say what can or cannot be asked. You don’t even get to speak to the host before the show. So yeah.. you’re in for a real hard talk,” she shared with her fans.



In the interview, Sackur asked Mahira about the controversy around the release of her now hit film Raees which also stars Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan. They discussed why the film was banned in Pakistan and its depiction of Muslims.

Khan thanked BBC Hard Talk and Stephen Sackur for having her on the show. She said it was a pleasure and a true test of her nerves.