Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan shares BBC Hard Talk's ground rules

Posted: Apr 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mahira Khan shares BBC Hard Talk’s ground rules

Photo: File

Actor Mahira Khan finally got around to sharing her experience on being interviewed by Stephen Sackur for BBC Hard Talk back in March 2018.

The Bin Roye star said that when she got invited to the show, people told her to “be careful, best of them get choked. What if he [Sackur] corners you… I was obviously nervous”.

View this post on Instagram

I remember when I got invited for BBC Hard Talk, a lot of people told me ‘Be careful, best of them get choked. What if he corners you? Etc etc’. I was obviously nervous. The show has some ground rules. No questions are shared before hand. You can’t say what can or can not be asked. You don’t even get to speak to the host before the show. So yeah.. you’re in for a real hard talk. Thank you BBC Hard Talk and Stephan Sacker for having me. It was a pleasure and a true test of my nerves! X

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Apr 13, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

According to the actor, the show had some rules. “No questions are shared beforehand. You can’t say what can or cannot be asked. You don’t even get to speak to the host before the show. So yeah.. you’re in for a real hard talk,” she shared with her fans.

In the interview, Sackur asked Mahira about the controversy around the release of her now hit film Raees which also stars Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan. They discussed why the film was banned in Pakistan and its depiction of Muslims.

Khan thanked BBC Hard Talk and Stephen Sackur for having her on the show. She said it was a pleasure and a true test of her nerves.

BBC Hard Talk Mahira Khan
 
