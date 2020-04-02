Mahira Khan pledges to donate to PM’s relief fund

Actor Mahira Khan has pledged to donate to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Humsafar star said that anything in anyone’s capacity will make a difference. “May we truly see relief for all.”

I pledge to donate to @ImranKhanPTI COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund.

Anything in anyone’s capacity will make a difference. May we truly see relief for all. InshAllah. https://t.co/gNzVzQMhzL — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 1, 2020

Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has been set up to help us fight this pandemic. I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2020

“I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all thosue who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” said the prime minister in a tweet announcing that the relief fund had been set up.

Earlier, Lahore Nahi Jaungi star Mehwish Hayat urged her fans and followers to donate to the prime minister’s relief fund.

Front line medical staff have to have the right protective equipment to fight COVID-19 or the situation will deteriorate rapidly. We need to give what we can to PM’s Relief Fund. Also this is not a holiday-we have to stay at home to save lives.Together we will win this battle! IA pic.twitter.com/IqhhcqK3CW — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) March 31, 2020

She said that it was imperative to donate to the fund as front line medical staff need to have protective equipment to fight the coronavirus otherwise the situation will deteriorate rapidly.