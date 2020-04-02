Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Mahira Khan pledges to donate to PM’s relief fund

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Mahira Khan pledges to donate to PM’s relief fund

Photo: File

Actor Mahira Khan has pledged to donate to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Humsafar star said that anything in anyone’s capacity will make a difference. “May we truly see relief for all.”

“I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all thosue who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” said the prime minister in a tweet announcing that the relief fund had been set up.

Earlier, Lahore Nahi Jaungi star Mehwish Hayat urged her fans and followers to donate to the prime minister’s relief fund.

She said that it was imperative to donate to the fund as front line medical staff need to have protective equipment to fight the coronavirus otherwise the situation will deteriorate rapidly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Imran Khan Mahira Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
When I get hurt you feel it, daughter tells Syra
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Twitter reacts to Maria B, turns her into a meme
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.