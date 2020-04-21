Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Mahira Khan pens a note for director Asim Raza

Posted: Apr 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Mahira Khan pens a note for director Asim Raza

Photo: Mahira Khan/ Instagram

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan recently shared a heartfelt note written for film and TV director Asim Raza.

Sharing an adorable throwback photo taken at the premiere of her first film Bol (2011), Mahira wrote, “My Asim, how I miss hugging you and bugging you. How I miss dancing and singing at your home.”

“I know you don’t want to tell your other kids this, but I think it’s time both your sons (you know who I’m talking about) and daughters know that I’m your favorite and you love me the most,” reads the caption.

“Love you forever, your Mahiru,” the note concludes.

The film director was quick to respond and commented on Mahira’s post saying: “My dearest Mahiru, my sons & daughters know who is the brattiest of them all & that’s why they have no doubt. Love you beyond words!” 

