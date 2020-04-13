Mahira Khan pays heartwarming tribute to her aunts

Mahira Khan took to Instagram to share a heartwarming tribute to her beloved aunts.

She shared a picture with her two aunts and said that she hasn’t been able to relate to desi stories about kids not liking their father’s family as much as their mother’s.

“I always grew up hearing how Phopos were not always the best, stories about kids not enjoying their father’s family as much as their mothers (Might be a desi thing?). I never really got that,” said Khan.

“All of us together. Even those who didn’t live with us were always around. I have two phopos and God you all can’t imagine what they are like. They are beautiful, funny, kind and strong women,” she said.

“My older phopo (Surraiya), looked after her parents along with my father like they were her babies. The woman who works for her eats with her on their table… I have never seen that anywhere.”

She also shared about her younger phopo and how her home in America was a ‘safe space’ for her. “My younger phopo (Seema), when she moved to America with her family, worked till the day she left literally. And while I was there, her home was my safe place, till she was there I knew I would be ok.”

Khan remarked that she is what she is today is because of all these relationships and people she has grown up with. “There is so much of my dadi dada in them and there is so much of them in me. I thank God every day for them and my chachas (I have 2, but that’s for another day),” the post concludes.

On Wednesday, Khan talked about what she’s doing in quarantine during a question and answer session, #AskMahira, with fans on Twitter.

While the actor answered as many questions as she could, she also talked about handwashing techniques amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She was asked by a fan what kind of creative activities she has been indulging in while staying at home, the Raees star responded and said that she had started reading again. Khan added that she is currently reading House of Clay and Water by Faiqa Mansab.

