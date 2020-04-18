Mahira Khan is in love!

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has revealed that she is in love and her special someone is not from the entertainment industry.

Khan recently did an online interview with Samina Peerzada amid the lockdown and has spilled the beans about her life.

During the session, the Raees actor was asked whether there was someone special in her life to which she confessed that she was in love.

“Yeah, I think I am in love,” Mahira smiled. When Samina went on to congratulate her, the actor said , “I don’t know, I am so shy about it.”

“You know my grandmother asked me to reconsider marriage when she got the news of a couple in their 90s getting married,” said Mahira.

Replying to another question from Pirzada whether she knew that person or not, the actress replied: “maybe you know him but he does not belong to the showbiz industry.”

Peerzada then asked Mahira if she would want to name the person, she said that she wouldn’t. “This is one thing I would want to protect with my life. I want to protect my child,” said Khan. “At first, I wanted to show everyone what an adorable baby Azlan was, but now I’ve become more cautious. If you notice, you really wouldn’t see Azlan’s face, it’d either be a side pose or a back pose.”

“I know we shouldn’t be so superstitious and I wasn’t someone who you would call a vehmi, but now I’m just like I don’t want any nazar (evil eye),” said Khan.

Peerzada asked about how things had changed for her in the lockdown, Mahira revealed that rather than doing a lot of things or taking up a new skill, she’s using this time to slow down and enjoy this period.

“I took out my old books and started reading them again. I’ve discovered a lot about my parents. It’s interesting for me to see what they do all day. I see how my mother struggles to even take a few steps,” she said. “These things we tend to not notice in our daily lives. They’re actually the big things in my opinion.”

During the interview, she also talked about spending time with her son and how much she wants to meet her nani and phuppos after the lockdown is over.

She also revealed that the film she is working on with Fawad Khan is called Neelofer.

“We were shooting for the film before this entire situation happened. There were only 10 days left for the shooting but now we don’t even know when it’ll be finished,” she shared. “It’s different from The Legend of Maula Jatt though; the story is about just these two characters. Both of us are in all the scenes. It was nice coming back in a similar situation as two matured actors. We hope we still have it!” she laughingly said.