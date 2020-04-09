Mahira Khan doesn’t like elaichi in her biryani

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan talked about what she’s doing in quarantine during a question and answer session, #AskMahira, with fans on Twitter on Wednesday.

While the actor answered as many questions as she could, she also talked about handwashing techniques amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She was asked by a fan what kind of creative activities she has been indulging in while staying at home, the Raees star responded and said that she had started reading again. Khan added that she is currently reading House of Clay and Water by Faiqa Mansab.

When a fan asked her about her biryani preferences, she revealed that just like everyone else she hates it when suddenly an elaichi appears out of nowhere.

With or without.. I just can’t stand the elaichi when it appears out of nowhere! 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/hN5vYzrlK1 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 8, 2020

“A place you’re planning on visiting once quarantine ends?” asked a fan.

Answering the question, Mahira wrote: “My Nani. And I can’t wait to go back to work 🙂 love.”

When a fan insisted that she must fulfill her promise of appearing on a TV drama, she said: “This time… I promise. Right after I complete the film!”

A fan asked her if there was any moment she would want to relive, the actor said that it would have to be when she first held her son Azlan in her arms.

Responding to international fans about putting her movies online, She said she wished she was the producer of her films.

During the session, the actor listed down her favourite songs: one of which was from the film she is currently working on. She also shared the one thing that she would never compromise on: her integrity.

At the end of the session, Mahira Khan tweeted a picture with the caption that read, “This has been so nice… you all bring such joy to my life, grateful for the love… always and forever. stay home, stay safe. Big love x”.