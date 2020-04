If Pakistan’s sweetheart Mahira Khan were to write a book, she would dedicate a chapter of it to the warm month of March and the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Khan said that she would call the chapter “What a plot twist you were”.

Earlier, Khan pledged to donate to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Humsafar star said that anything in anyone’s capacity will make a difference. “May we truly see relief for all.”