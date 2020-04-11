Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Look out for Asif Raza Mir in Gangs of London

Posted: Apr 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Look out for Asif Raza Mir in Gangs of London

Photo: Asif Raza Mir / Facebook

Actor Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra took to her Instagram stories on Friday to remind fans that her husband, Asif Raza Mir, will be starring in a British-American TV show called Gangs of London set to air on April 23.

Samra aka Mama Mir shared a collage of her husband and his co-stars and shared the release date the show. All nine episodes of the show will be dropped together.

The show which tells the story of London being torn apart by power struggles between international gangs that control the city and a sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family is killed.

The nine-episode show has been created by award-winning filmmaker Gareth Evans (Raid and Raid II) and Matt Flannery. The action packed show takes viewers on an immersive journey into the heart of the British capital.

According to IMDB, Mir will play a character called Asif and stars in all nine episodes of the show.

The show stars Colm Meaney (Con Air, Star Trek), Joe Cole from Peaky Blinders and Sope Dirisu among others.

Asif Raza Mir Gangs of London
 
