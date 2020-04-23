Life is grey with some black and white: Hareem

Most of life is grey, with a lit tiny bit of black and white, wrote actor Hareem Farooq about spending time in quarantine in a throwback post on Instagram.

The actor took to social media on Wednesday to share a photo from her favourite shoot with ace photographer Umair Bin Nasir.

According to Aagan and Dassi star Marwa Hocane the lockdown is the best time to self-reflect and improve yourself.

In an Instagram post, the actor said: “…and then she remembered who she was & that changed everything… Quarantine is the best time to self-reflect & improve the quality of your thoughts and behaviour. I’m feeling happy and safe at home & praying for everyone who’s isn’t home. I also want to thank all of you for the unbelievable amount of Love for #SABAAT. My team & I are loving the millions of views & feedback. Keep it coming. THANKYOU!!!”

Lollywood star Javed Sheikh’s daughter, actor Momal, gave a shout out to the leading ladies in her life. Tagging Kubra, Maya Ali and Zara Noor Abbas in a throwback photo, Momal wrote: “There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.”

Ehd-e-Wafa star Zara Noor Abbas commented and said: “This picture and this night was a roller-coaster.”

Actor Asad Siddiqui also jumped in and said that he took the photo: “In haseen larkion ka photographer mein tha. Khush tha!!! Lekn ye sub kamal ki actress bhaiii.”

Actor and morning show host Sanam Jung also shared a throwback photo.