Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Life is grey with some black and white: Hareem

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Life is grey with some black and white: Hareem

Photo: FILE

Most of life is grey, with a lit tiny bit of black and white, wrote actor Hareem Farooq about spending time in quarantine in a throwback post on Instagram.

The actor took to social media on Wednesday to share a photo from her favourite shoot with ace photographer Umair Bin Nasir.

According to Aagan and Dassi star Marwa Hocane the lockdown is the best time to self-reflect and improve yourself.

In an Instagram post, the actor said: “…and then she remembered who she was & that changed everything… Quarantine is the best time to self-reflect & improve the quality of your thoughts and behaviour. I’m feeling happy and safe at home & praying for everyone who’s isn’t home. I also want to thank all of you for the unbelievable amount of Love for #SABAAT. My team & I are loving the millions of views & feedback. Keep it coming. THANKYOU!!!”

Lollywood star Javed Sheikh’s daughter, actor Momal, gave a shout out to the leading ladies in her life. Tagging Kubra, Maya Ali and Zara Noor Abbas in a throwback photo, Momal wrote: “There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise.”

Ehd-e-Wafa star Zara Noor Abbas commented and said: “This picture and this night was a roller-coaster.”

Actor Asad Siddiqui also jumped in and said that he took the photo: “In haseen larkion ka photographer mein tha. Khush tha!!! Lekn ye sub kamal ki actress bhaiii.”

Actor and morning show host Sanam Jung also shared a throwback photo.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hareem Farooq Marwa Hocane Momal Sheikh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Mahira Khan is in love!
Mahira Khan is in love!
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.