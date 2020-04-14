Liam Gallagher to hold free concert for NHS workers

Singer and songwriter Liam Gallagher has announced a free concert for NHS workers to acknowledge their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak, The Guardian reported.

In a tweet, he said: “It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s TheO2 on October 29th. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them.”

The concert will be held at Londons O2 Arena which has a capacity of 20,000 people.

The National Health Service staff can apply for tickets online but there is a limit of two per person. Successful applicants can bring a non-NHS guest as the second ticketholder. NHS workers can apply from 9am on Wednesday via the O2 Arena website.

Earlier, Welsh band Manic Street Preachers announced that they would hold a free concert for NHS workers in Cardiff. The concert is scheduled to take place in December and all proceeds will go to NHS Wales.

Both Manics shows in aid of the NHS are now fully subscribed/sold out. Many thanks to everyone, whether you’re among the cherished ranks of our frontline workers or spending your hard earned money to support them. Love to our NHS and all frontline workers.



Singer Rick Astley will also play two free concerts in Manchester and Wembley in October and November. Irish pop band the Script will perform for free in Dublin in February 2021. The tickets for their show sold out in 30 minutes earlier this week.