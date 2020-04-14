Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Liam Gallagher to hold free concert for NHS workers

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Liam Gallagher to hold free concert for NHS workers

Photo: AFP

Singer and songwriter Liam Gallagher has announced a free concert for NHS workers to acknowledge their efforts during the coronavirus outbreak, The Guardian reported.

In a tweet, he said: “It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s TheO2 on October 29th. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them.”

The concert will be held at Londons O2 Arena which has a capacity of 20,000 people.

The National Health Service staff can apply for tickets online but there is a limit of two per person. Successful applicants can bring a non-NHS guest as the second ticketholder. NHS workers can apply from 9am on Wednesday via the O2 Arena website.

Earlier, Welsh band Manic Street Preachers announced that they would hold a free concert for NHS workers in Cardiff. The concert is scheduled to take place in December and all proceeds will go to NHS Wales.

Singer Rick Astley will also play two free concerts in Manchester and Wembley in October and November. Irish pop band the Script will perform for free in Dublin in February 2021. The tickets for their show sold out in 30 minutes earlier this week.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Liam Gallagher oasis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.