Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka

Celebrities all over the world are stuck at home just like the rest of us. While we read, catch up on Netflix or experiment in the kitchen with Dalgona coffee; actors, musicians and others in showbiz have to come up with new ways to keep their fans entertained.

Many actors such as Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqi have taken Facebook and Instagram live sessions with their fans while singers like Ali Sethi, Ali Zafar and Sajjad Ali hold virtual concerts.

TV show host and VJ Waqar Zaka decided to do something different. He came up with the idea to host a late night show on YouTube. The show has been criticised for its crass jokes, constant swearing and inappropriate conversations. Despite all of this, it has a large following.

He told SAMAA Digital that his Headphone Show on YouTube is merely designed to help people stave off mental problems such as depression as they stay within their homes due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Zaka argues that a majority of the country likes over-the-top entertainment and says the proof is in the high ratings that iftar shows get during Ramazan.

“Such bold and no-holds-barred shows are exactly what the public demands,” said Zaka. “If I don’t do them then someone else will. I am just providing the public what they want and if somebody doesn’t like that then the can make a show without this.”

The 33-year-old insisted, however, that his show is not meant to be all fun and games though. “This is no longer the PTV-era. Now content is controlled by the audience. Social media has allowed people to watch what they want. If my content is not there, then the people will just go watch Indian shows or even more explicit films.”

Zaka once again stressed on the importance of making cryptocurrency legal in the country. “My show was trending on number one and that shows people also believe that cryptocurrency should be made legal.”

The outspoken Zaka also suggested that cryptocurrency can also be used for digital alms and charity in the future.

Earlier this year, Zaka filed a case in the Sindh High Court asking for the removal of the ban on cryptocurreny as well. He claimed that it would bring in more investment into the country.

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, Zaka said that he had warned people about it when the Paksitan Super League was going on but no one paid any attention to him. “I had suggested that we go into lockdown mode but no one heard me. Now COVID-19 had spread in the country,” he said.