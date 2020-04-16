Kurt Angle, Rusev among several WWE superstars to be released

Sports-entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has decided to part ways with several superstars including Kurt Angle and Rusev.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Rusev, Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, EC3, Aiden English, Lio Rush, Primo and Epico,” the company stated in a statement on its website. “We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

The company has not mentioned any reasons for taking the step.

Several WWE superstars took to their social media accounts to react to the sacking of their fellow superstars.

It’s a very sad day for wrestling. My heart goes out to everyone who has been released. With no independent scene, due to this virus, it’s going to be far more difficult for these dedicated superstars to land on their feet. https://t.co/WhlNNBv9HR — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 15, 2020

To all my friends,fans. And family. This is a crazy time and I want to say thanks to @WWEUniverse and everyone I’ve ever shared ring time with, working with or teaching. Stay safe. Especially to all the amazing girls (women) I’ve had the honor to work with. Stay safe y’all. — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

I took my time to feel sad and now it’s time to get back to work. As I’m sure you now know, I’m currently available for business opportunities: music, acting, hosting and of course #wrestling. Shoot me over an email ContactMusicByLio@gmail.com 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/WOlBBj8Blv — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 15, 2020

My heart breaks for anyone who has lost their job during this. I feel sick about it. Sending you guys so much love ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 15, 2020

My heart is heavy today. I love my @WWE family so much. ❤️ — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 15, 2020

Today sucks. 💔 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 15, 2020

WWE has resumed live broadcast of its shows after gaining “essential services” status in Florida despite sporting events around the world getting canceled due to the coronavirus. However, its premier event Wrestlemania 36 was held at the company’s performance centre instead of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.