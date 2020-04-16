Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Kurt Angle, Rusev among several WWE superstars to be released

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020
Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
Sports-entertainment company World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has decided to part ways with several superstars including Kurt Angle and Rusev.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Kurt Angle, Rusev, Drake Maverick, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Eric Young, Rowan, Sarah Logan, No Way Jose, Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, EC3, Aiden English, Lio Rush, Primo and Epico,” the company stated in a statement on its website. “We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

The company has not mentioned any reasons for taking the step.

Several WWE superstars took to their social media accounts to react to the sacking of their fellow superstars.

WWE has resumed live broadcast of its shows after gaining “essential services” status in Florida despite sporting events around the world getting canceled due to the coronavirus. However, its premier event Wrestlemania 36 was held at the company’s performance centre instead of Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

