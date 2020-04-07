Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Kubra Khan shares her interesting daily routine

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Photo: AFP

We all know that quarantine can be boring and Pakistani actor Kubra Khan is as bored as all of us.

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared her daily routine in just a 20-second video.

Most of my day in 20 seconds. #StayHome!

Khan earlier urged her fans and followers to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously. In an Instagram post, the Alif star regretted that the people were laughing it off.

“It’s not a joke. People have and are dying because of it. I can’t stress enough. Please take this seriously. This is in real term ‘survival of the fittest’,” she said. “Take your daily vitamins. Strengthen your immune system. Wash hands often. Use hand sanitisers.”

Requesting the masses to self-isolate themselves, she said while there were no guarantees “the least we can do is take precautions for ourselves, our family and friends”.

