Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Kashmir the band brings back Faislay

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Kashmir the band brings back Faislay

Photo: Courtesy Walnut Communications

Alternative rock band Kashmir just dropped a stripped-down version of their original track ‘Faislay’. They recorded the single from the comfort of their homes during the lockdown.

Kashmir the band first performed ‘Faislay’ on Pepsi Battle of the bands but the song did not make it to their debut album Khwaab. Now, the band has released the original track with a video of the band members performing the song from their homes.

For now, the song has been released on their social media platforms and YouTube.

Talking about the song, the band said: “Faislay is a song we composed and wrote long before taking part in Pepsi Battle of the Bands. The funny story is, when we were put into the danger zone, we decided to play this song without any prior practice for months. It was impromptu and straight from the heart. So here’s a stripped-down version, planned, but still straight from the heart.”






 

 
 
 
 
 
 
