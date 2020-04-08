Kareena Kapoor wears a pasta necklace made by her son

Pasta la vista, wrote Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan as the caption of a selfie she shared on Instagram.

The actor said that she was wearing a necklace made by her son Taimur Ali Khan.

She has been very active on Instagram after joining it a few days before the lockdown and has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her life. The actor has been married to her co-star Saif Ali Khan for seven years now.

Recently, Kareena shared her work from home look on social media. She’s wearing a stunning cream shirt with a pair of white trousers, but her hat stole the show. She captioned the photos: “Work from home they said.”