Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor wears a pasta necklace made by her son

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor wears a pasta necklace made by her son

Photo: File

Pasta la vista, wrote Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan as the caption of a selfie she shared on Instagram.

The actor said that she was wearing a necklace made by her son Taimur Ali Khan.

She has been very active on Instagram after joining it a few days before the lockdown and has been giving her fans a sneak peek into her life. The actor has been married to her co-star Saif Ali Khan for seven years now.

View this post on Instagram

Work from home they said…

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 7, 2020 at 12:45am PDT

Recently, Kareena shared her work from home look on social media. She’s wearing a stunning cream shirt with a pair of white trousers, but her hat stole the show. She captioned the photos: “Work from home they said.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Kareena Kapoor lockdown
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
‘Mercy’ singer shares details of kidnapping, rape
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?
Did Money Heist bring in a Pakistani doctor?
You made a Sharmila meme but she’s the one laughing
You made a Sharmila meme but she’s the one laughing
A day in the life of TikTok star Hareem Shah
A day in the life of TikTok star Hareem Shah
Bollywood stars share their quarantine diaries
Bollywood stars share their quarantine diaries
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.