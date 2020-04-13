Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor shares a photo of her Easter bunny

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photograph of her son Taimur dressed as the Easter bunny on Sunday.

The actor took to Instagram and said: “My Easter bunnies for life. Happy Easter everyone…”

View this post on Instagram

My Easter bunnies for life ❤️❤️ Happy Easter everyone… #StayHome #StaySafe

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Apr 11, 2020 at 11:31pm PDT

Sufi rocker Salman Ahmad urged people to unite and celebrate Easter. In a tweet he said that on Sunday, the world need people of all backgrounds to stand together. Ahmad is currently in self-isolation in New York, USA, as he had COVID-19 symptoms.

Actors Mahira Khan and Nadia Jamil wished their fans and followers a Happy Easter and sent their love.

Singer-songwriter Ali Zafar hosted a lunch for his staff and family on Easter Sunday.

The Teefa in Trouble star said: “Easter lunch with our house staff and their children who have been in quarantine with us for almost 4 weeks now. A very happy Easter to everyone celebrating.”

Ali Zafar Easter Sunday Kareena Kapoor
 
RELATED STORIES
 

