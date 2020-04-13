Kareena Kapoor shares a photo of her Easter bunny

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a photograph of her son Taimur dressed as the Easter bunny on Sunday.

The actor took to Instagram and said: “My Easter bunnies for life. Happy Easter everyone…”

Sufi rocker Salman Ahmad urged people to unite and celebrate Easter. In a tweet he said that on Sunday, the world need people of all backgrounds to stand together. Ahmad is currently in self-isolation in New York, USA, as he had COVID-19 symptoms.

On this Easter Sunday, the world requires all people of all backgrounds to come together in Unity. It’s also important to relieve poor countries of the huge burden of debt & interest. That is what Jesus (pbuh) fought for the most:dignity & relief for the most needy. #HappyEaster — salman ahmad (@sufisal) April 12, 2020

Actors Mahira Khan and Nadia Jamil wished their fans and followers a Happy Easter and sent their love.

Happy Easter Sunday to all my friends celebrating today!🐇🐇🐇🐇🐇🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚🐇❤️🙏🏽🌠🎉🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/uNoC7Ar3wn — Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) April 12, 2020

Happy Easter to all celebrating! Love 💕🌸🧚🏼‍♀️ — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) April 12, 2020

Singer-songwriter Ali Zafar hosted a lunch for his staff and family on Easter Sunday.

Easter lunch with our house staff and their children who have been in quarantine with us for almost 4 weeks now. A very happy Easter to everyone celebrating. #HappyEaster2020 pic.twitter.com/lQ0vg9bYyR — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) April 12, 2020

The Teefa in Trouble star said: “Easter lunch with our house staff and their children who have been in quarantine with us for almost 4 weeks now. A very happy Easter to everyone celebrating.”