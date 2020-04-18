Kareena Kapoor misses her girl gang

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor joined Instagram a few days before the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and has been sharing updates about her life in quarantine with fans quite regularly. Her best friends include her sister and actors Karisma Kapoor, Malika and Amrita Arora.

Recently, the actor posted a photo of her friends and said: “We’ve gone from a table for four to four different tables. Can’t deal with being away from my girl gang for this long.”

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum star shared a screenshot of her laptop while watching Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please with her girl gang. In the caption, she wrote: “I’m quite content with us 4, but there’s no harm in four more.”