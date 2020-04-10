Friday, April 10, 2020  | 16 Shaaban, 1441
Karan Johar’s son doesn’t want to watch his films

Photo: AFP

There walks away another critic, says Bollywood director Karan Johar about his son Yash. In a video shared by the Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum director on social media, Johar’s son Yash said that his father’s films were boring.

The filmmaker asks his son if he would like to watch “Dada’s films Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and all” to which Yash replies: “No. They are boring” and walks away.

The filmmaker is flabbergasted and says he’s walked away like the critics.

Johar has been updating his fans with what his twins and mother are up to at home due to the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can now see the Johar’s series with #lockdownwiththejohars. The cute Instagram posts show Roohi and Yash having tea parties with their dad and raiding his closet.

Bollywood Karan Johar lockdown
 
