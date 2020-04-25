Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Kanye West officially now a billionaire: Forbes

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Kanye West officially now a billionaire: Forbes

Photo: AFP

Rapper Kanye West is now a billionaire thanks largely to the basketball shoes bearing his name that he developed with Adidas, Forbes magazine said Friday.

The rough figure of the wealth of Kim Kardashian’s hubby is $1.3 billion, the magazine said in announcing the musician is now on its list of people worth at least $1 billion.

The 42-year-old, Chicago-born rapper’s Yeezy footwear often sells for more than $200 a pair in the United States and elsewhere.

West was associated with Nike for years but broke away in 2013, lending his name to Adidas as they launched their first shoe together in 2015.

Forbes said that for years West has been pressing the magazine to be listed as one of its mega-rich but that it declined, for lack of proof.

The magazine said tongue in cheek that for years it had applied what it called the Trump rule to West: “take whatever the future president insisted he was worth, divide by three, and start honing from there.”

Much of the rest of West’s wealth comes from real estate he owns, the magazine said.

West is the second American rapper to make the Forbes list after Jay-Z, who made the cut last year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Addidas Kayne West
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahira Khan is in love!
Mahira Khan is in love!
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg with her brother in quarantine
Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg with her brother in quarantine
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.