Junoon’s Salman Ahmed to get tested for COVID-19

Pakistani Sufi rock band Junoon’s frontman Salman Ahmad is currently in New York in self-isolation. His doctor believes that he probably has the coronavirus.

In a tweet, the musician announced that he would get tested soon. He said that he had mild flu like symptoms and was in quarantine.

Friends,The bad news first: according to my doc Ibelli , I’m probably #COVID19 positive.will test soon. The good news is that I have mild flu like symptoms. I’m self quarantining in NY, washing my hands regularly, inhaling steam,drinking warm fluids.Thank you 4 your prayers🙏🎸 — salman ahmad (@sufisal) April 3, 2020

Ahmad told his fans and followers that he was washing his hands regularly, taking steam and drinking warm fluids.

🙏🙏 🙏 Har mushkil Kay saath hai asaani/ aur ghum sey juree kushi/ yeh utaar charhao/ arsh aur fursh/ hai yeh khel ki Zindagi pic.twitter.com/Nu4ai27Pt9 — salman ahmad (@sufisal) April 3, 2020

Later, the musician posted a selfie wearing the N95 mask. In the tweet he said: “Har mushkil Kay saath hai asaani/ aur ghum sey juree kushi/ yeh utaar charhao/ arsh aur fursh/ hai yeh khel ki Zindagi.”

Wish my nephew & Surgeon, Dr Usman, a quick recovery from #COVIDー19 . Usman had been working 24/7 at the Einstein hospital in Philadelphia where he got infected last week. (He’s a pretty good percussionist as well.) pic.twitter.com/H8SEGheLND — salman ahmad (@sufisal) April 3, 2020

Ahmad also wished for a speedy recovery for his nephew, who is a surgeon, and has been working at a hospital in Philadelphia where he got infected last week.