Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Junoon’s Salman Ahmed to get tested for COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Junoon’s Salman Ahmed to get tested for COVID-19

Photo: File

Pakistani Sufi rock band Junoon’s frontman Salman Ahmad is currently in New York in self-isolation. His doctor believes that he probably has the coronavirus.

In a tweet, the musician announced that he would get tested soon. He said that he had mild flu like symptoms and was in quarantine.

Ahmad told his fans and followers that he was washing his hands regularly, taking steam and drinking warm fluids.

Later, the musician posted a selfie wearing the N95 mask. In the tweet he said: “Har mushkil Kay saath hai asaani/ aur ghum sey juree kushi/ yeh utaar charhao/ arsh aur fursh/ hai yeh khel ki Zindagi.”

Ahmad also wished for a speedy recovery for his nephew, who is a surgeon, and has been working at a hospital in Philadelphia where he got infected last week.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus junoon salman ahmed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
Armeena Khan’s husband is savage
Armeena Khan’s husband is savage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.