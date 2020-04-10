Junaid Khan’s got a little company during his workouts

Musician-turned-actor Junaid Khan has got a little company while he works out. He planks with his two kids.

Taking to his Instagram, Khan shared a picture of him planking with his two kids trying to copy their father.

Earlier, Khan announced that he will start his YouTube channel to connect with fans more “intimately”.

The lead vocalist of music band Call explained the motive in his first video, saying he wants to use the popular music and video streaming platform to engage and connect with his fans beyond the usual routine.

His YouTube channel will cover fitness, health, and lifestyle. Khan will share personal, raw and candid moments of his life for all to see.