Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Junaid Khan reveals his must-have item for iftar

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Pakistani singer turned actor Junaid Khan answered the most asked question by his fans about what is his must-have item for Iftar.

Taking to Instagram, Khan said that his iftar is not complete without pakoras.

“People have always asked me what my must have item for iftar is…Well here I present to you Le Pakoraz!” he wrote. “May Allah bless us all and accept our second roza of this holy month,” reads the caption.

He ended his post with a prayer for forgiveness. “Lets all keep praying for forgiveness, help those in need and keep having them crispy pakoras.”

Earlier, Khan announced that he will start a YouTube channel to connect with fans more “intimately”.

The lead vocalist of music band Call explained the motive in his first video, saying he wants to use the popular music and video streaming platform to engage and connect with his fans beyond the usual routine.

His YouTube channel will cover fitness, health, and lifestyle. Khan will share personal, raw and candid moments of his life for all to see.

