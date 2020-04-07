Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
JK Rowling says she’s “recovered” after suffering from COVID-19 symptoms

Posted: Apr 7, 2020
Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Photo: File

Harry Potter author JK Rowling took to Twitter to tell her fans that for the last two weeks, she had “all the symptoms” of COVID-19 but had “fully recovered”.  The author added that she had not been tested for the coronavirus yet but had used a breathing technique.

The 54-year-old shared a video of a doctor showing people how to breathe in a way that gets air into the base of their lungs.

The author urged her followers to watch the video demonstration by a doctor from the Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

She thanked her fans for the messages and said: “I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone.”

coronavirus harry potter JK Rowling
 
