JK Rowling says she’s “recovered” after suffering from COVID-19 symptoms

Harry Potter author JK Rowling took to Twitter to tell her fans that for the last two weeks, she had “all the symptoms” of COVID-19 but had “fully recovered”. The author added that she had not been tested for the coronavirus yet but had used a breathing technique.

The 54-year-old shared a video of a doctor showing people how to breathe in a way that gets air into the base of their lungs.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

The author urged her followers to watch the video demonstration by a doctor from the Queen’s Hospital in Romford.

She thanked her fans for the messages and said: “I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone.”