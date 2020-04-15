Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ishrat: Made in China’s cast returns home

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Ishrat: Made in China’s cast returns home

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The cast and crew of Mohib Mirza’s first feature film Ishrat: Made in China have finally come home. The film’s team had been stranded in Thailand for weeks due to travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Shamoon Abbasi had been actively posting videos and messages on social media to find a way for their safe return.

On Tuesday night, the actor tweeted: “The stranded Pakistanis in Thailand have finally reached Pakistan Proud to be a help to them. Now will be heading to the quarantine zone for tests and hoping everyone will be fine and free to go in 24 hours.”

Abbasi’s co-star Sanam Saeed took to Instagram and thanked everyone who made an effort to get them back home.

“To anyone else still stranded in other places be patient, stay postive. Help is on the way.  Friends, family, colleagues, the government, the media, officials, the army, organizations, unions, and many more are doing their best to get everyone home safely,” she said. “Will try to update everyone on the process so that other traveller’s are less anxious and prepared.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sanam Saeed Shamoon Abbasi thailand
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
Social media rushes to correct Mahira Khan over Ghalib quote
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
IHC upholds suspension of Waqar Zaka’s show
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Saba Qamar has a message for her hacker: we’re coming
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
Lewd headphone show designed to help audience, insists Waqar Zaka
Adnan Jaffer makes an appearance on Homeland
Adnan Jaffer makes an appearance on Homeland
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.