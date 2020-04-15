Ishrat: Made in China’s cast returns home

The cast and crew of Mohib Mirza’s first feature film Ishrat: Made in China have finally come home. The film’s team had been stranded in Thailand for weeks due to travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Actor Shamoon Abbasi had been actively posting videos and messages on social media to find a way for their safe return.

On Tuesday night, the actor tweeted: “The stranded Pakistanis in Thailand have finally reached Pakistan Proud to be a help to them. Now will be heading to the quarantine zone for tests and hoping everyone will be fine and free to go in 24 hours.”

The stranded Pakistanis in Thailand have finaly reached Pakistan

Proud to be a help to them

Now will be heading to the quarantine zone for tests and hoping every one will be fine and free to go in 24 hours@ImranKhanPTI@Official_PIA@zulfibukhari — Shamoon Abbasi official (@shamoonAbbasi) April 14, 2020

I was amazed by the Islamabad airport management

They dealt the arriving passengers with such grace and stability



Rangers officials were very Co operative and focused on how to deal with the passengers



It was a smooth process without any delay

Isl.Airport made me proud today — Shamoon Abbasi official (@shamoonAbbasi) April 14, 2020

Abbasi’s co-star Sanam Saeed took to Instagram and thanked everyone who made an effort to get them back home.

“To anyone else still stranded in other places be patient, stay postive. Help is on the way. Friends, family, colleagues, the government, the media, officials, the army, organizations, unions, and many more are doing their best to get everyone home safely,” she said. “Will try to update everyone on the process so that other traveller’s are less anxious and prepared.”