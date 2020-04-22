Ishrat: Made in China team tests negative for Covid-19

The cast and crew of Mohib Mirza’s first feature film Ishrat: Made in China have tested negative for Covid-19. The film’s team had been stranded in Thailand for weeks due to travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actors took to social media to share the information. Shamoon Abbasi took to Facebook to reveal that he has also tested negative.

Shamoon Abbasi also revealed that the team stayed at Ramada Hotel for five days however he feels that the next batch of passengers will have to stay for a shorter period of time.

Earlier in a video on Twitter, Abbasi complained about people who were not taking precautions or not taking the pandemic seriously. He remarked that due to their carelessness, people like him were suffering and were stuck in a place away from home.

The cast of Ishrat Made In China includes Mohib Mirza, Shamoon Abbasi, Sanam Saeed, Mani, Sara Loren, Nayyar Ejaz and Ali Kazmi.

The movie will introduce fashion designer HSY in a negative role. The film is an action flick which revolves around gang rivalries and is scheduled for release in 2020. This film is Mohib Mirza’s directorial debut.

