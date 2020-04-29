Irrfan Khan’s co-stars can’t believe he’s gone

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar says she still can’t absorb the news about the death of her Hindi Medium (2017) co-star Bollywood star Irrfan Khan.

“It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The actor added that this was a huge loss to the cinema industry. “Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in cinema Irfan. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss,” wrote Saba.

Qamar and Khan met on the set of the 2017 film where they played Meeta and Raj, a nouveau riche couple struggling to get their daughter admitted to an English-medium school in New Delhi.

The film was written and directed by Saket Chaudhry. Irrfan won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for his performance in the film.

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor, who played a small role in the sequel to Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, shared a post on Instagram with the film’s cast.

In the caption, she wrote: “It was an absolute honour sir.”

Back in March, Kareena told NDTV that she wanted to act in the film just because she was a big fan of Irrfan.

Irrfan’s co-star in the 2008 film Dil Kabaddi and Saheb, Biwi and Gangster Returns (2013), Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to express her feelings.

“I was so fortunate to have shared screen space with him and it was such a privilege to see his talent from such close quarters and to learn from him,” she said. “It is a huge loss for our industry and he will be missed. My deepest condolences to the family. May he rest in peace.”