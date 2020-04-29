Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Entertainment

Irrfan Khan’s co-stars can’t believe he’s gone

Posted: Apr 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Irrfan Khan’s co-stars can’t believe he’s gone

Photo: Instagram/@sabaqamarzaman

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar says she still can’t absorb the news about the death of her Hindi Medium (2017) co-star Bollywood star Irrfan Khan.

“It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

View this post on Instagram

Deeply disturbed to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. I still can’t absorb the news. It feels like yesterday coming back from the sets of Hindi Medium. You taught me a lot as an actor and a mentor. It is indeed a huge loss to the cinema world. Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in Cinema Irfan. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss. RIP Raj 💔 Yours Only, Meeta. 🌸

A post shared by 𝐒𝐚𝐛𝐚 𝐐𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 (@sabaqamarzaman) on Apr 29, 2020 at 2:07am PDT

The actor added that this was a huge loss to the cinema industry. “Such a brilliant actor gone too soon. You left a huge irreplaceable void in cinema Irfan. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May Allah give them strength to bear this loss,” wrote Saba.

Qamar and Khan met on the set of the 2017 film where they played Meeta and Raj, a nouveau riche couple struggling to get their daughter admitted to an English-medium school in New Delhi.

The film was written and directed by Saket Chaudhry. Irrfan won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for his performance in the film.

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor, who played a small role in the sequel to Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium, shared a post on Instagram with the film’s cast.

In the caption, she wrote: “It was an absolute honour sir.”

Back in March, Kareena told NDTV that she wanted to act in the film just because she was a big fan of Irrfan.

Irrfan’s co-star in the 2008 film Dil Kabaddi and Saheb, Biwi and Gangster Returns (2013), Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to express her feelings.

“I was so fortunate to have shared screen space with him and it was such a privilege to see his talent from such close quarters and to learn from him,” she said. “It is a huge loss for our industry and he will be missed. My deepest condolences to the family. May he rest in peace.”

Hindi Medium irrfan khan Saba Qamar
 
RELATED STORIES
 

