Irrfan didn’t shy away from learning, perfecting his art: Adnan

Actor Adnan Siddiqui and Bollywood star Irrfan Khan became friends when they worked together with Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie on A Mighty Heart.

Sharing memories with fans on Instagram, Siddiqui said that Khan was a great actor who didn’t shy away from learning and perfecting his art.

In the post, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a BTS moment with Khan.

“For one of the scenes after learning his lines I saw him doing the scene again and again which left me puzzled,” he said. “I asked him: ‘Irrfan Sahab ye kya kar rahe hain aap?’ He replied: ‘We’re both playing CID agents which means we’ll be showing our ID cards everywhere. I’m practicing the scene so I don’t look clumsy while showing the ID card. And that was the first time I realised what a fine actor he was. We’d become friends on the sets and used to hang out together after the shoot.”

Siddiqui shared that Irrfan had told him about getting a small part on a James Bond film that was shot in India.

“He shared an incident where him and his friend got the role of an extra actor in James Bond series Octopussy which was shot in India. But because they cycled to the set, they were late and the shoot was over. He told me since then he wanted to do a Hollywood movie. Our careers in Hollywood started together, but he proved his mettle and conquered the fort,” wrote Siddiqi.

The two met again in London and had a long chat about movies and the world. “He looked so positive. His last words were: ‘Adnan, I’ll be fine very soon and I’ll be back’.”