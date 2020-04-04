Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

Chef’s table: Iqra Aziz, Ushna Shah try cooking at home

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

After Parey Hut Love star Maya Ali baked some yummy chocolate chip cookies, actors Iqra Aziz and Ushna Shah decided to make some pasta and koftay.

Aziz has been enjoying quality time with her husband in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown. The couple has been treating their fans with adorable photos and videos from home.

Earlier, Aziz stitched a kurta for Yasir in two days. Hussain shared his wife’s creation on Instagram and sang praises for her.

Adding to their quarantine diary, this time Aziz cooked koftas for her husband.

Actor Ushna Shah also tried her hand at cooking for the first time in a decade during self-isolation.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared that she cooked for the first time in 10 years and made use of available ingredients in the kitchen.

“I cooked for the first time in a decade and it’s absolutely amazing,” she wrote along with a photo of the pasta she made.

Ushna shared that her fish pasta turned out great.

On Friday, Maya Ali took to Instagram to share a post of her cooking up a storm in the kitchen while whipping up some flour, eggs, butter and cocoa in a time-lapse video.

She mentioned that this was her first attempt to make chocolate chip cookies. She added that her mother approved of her experiment in the kitchen.






 

 
 
 
 
 
 


