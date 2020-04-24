Instagram vs reality: fans love Naimal and Hamza’s new selfie

Former actor and artist Naimal Khawar Khan shared a selfie with her husband, Return of Maula Jatt star Hamza Ali Abbasi on Instagram.

The fans went wild over the couple’s “Instagram vs Reality” photos.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year and have been keeping their friends, fans and followers updated with their quarantine routine by sharing cooking, decorating and juggling tips.

For example, Hamza decided to pick up some carpentry skills and made a table with his wife Naimal Khawar.

Earlier, Abbasi took to social media and expressed love for his wife . He called her Allah’s “most precious gift for him”.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actor shared an adorable throwback photo with his wife and said, “We took this picture almost two years ago when I asked my artist friend for painting and she made me this beautiful calligraphy.”

“I had absolutely no idea that this friend of mine will become my wife and Allah’s most precious gift for me,” he added.

He also announced that he was quitting the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage.