Indian film body warns musicians against virtual cross-border collaborations

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has yet again warned Indian singers against collaborating with Pakistani artistes.

The film body issued a statement on social media after it noticed that a few artistes have recently worked with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on a digital platform.

FWICE said in a statement, “Artistes were seen collaborating with Pakistani singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. We are pained to inform all members that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians.”

“Some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular by working in various mode and media of entertainment like a recent instance in which our musicians have worked online with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan of Pakistan, which is being seen online. We have been informed that more such entertainment products and songs are being planned and made.”

The statement also mentioned that FWICE had forbidden Indian actors, musicians and even technicians from the Indian entertainment industry to work in any form with people from Pakistan before too.

“We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the Non- Cooperation Circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode or media of entertainment, will be subject to strict disciplinary action initiated by FWICE. Everyone, please note,” the statement added.

“One should also realise that while the entire world is fighting against the coronavirus, Pakistan is still busy killing our soldiers on the borders (sic),” the statement adds.

The statement came after several cross-border collaborations amid the coronavirus pandemic, featuring singers such as Ali Sethi, Farida Khanum and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Recently, a music session involving legendary singer Farida Khanum from Pakistan and Rekha Bhardwaj from India, with the mastermind of the collaboration, Ali Sethi, was held over a live video on Instagram. Rekha Bhardwaj was accompanied by her husband and movie director Vishal Bhardwaj. Sethi’s live video was joined by over a thousand Instagram users.

The federation, however, made a reference to a recent online music concert organised by Indian singer Harshdeep Kaur in collaboration with Pakistan’s Rahat Fateh Ali Khan,

According to a report on an entertainment website, singer Harshdeep Kaur and designer Vijay Arora recently worked with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in an online concert, which has led FWICE to issue such a strict warning.