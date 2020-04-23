Thursday, April 23, 2020  | 29 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Imran Abbas takes a trip down the memory lane

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Imran Abbas takes a trip down the memory lane

Photo: File

Imran Abbas took a trip down the memory lane and shared his childhood memories on social media during quarantine. 

Taking to his Instagram he shared a photo of his clothes that his mother has kept safe till date.

“The most precious clothing items in my wardrobe.. My mom still kept my vest, sweater and a small ‘chaddi’ saved from the time when I was a newborn. This vest is literally my palm’s size now,” he wrote in the caption.

He also shared photos from his first-ever shoot from his college days by photographer Khawar Riaz and of the time he entered the showbiz industry.

Abbas is known for his roles in different TV dramas such as Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan, Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Akbari Asghari, Dil-e-Muztar and Alvida.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Abbas
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahira Khan is in love!
Mahira Khan is in love!
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
Nimra Khan has a message for all the husbands
Nimra Khan has a message for all the husbands
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.