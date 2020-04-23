Imran Abbas takes a trip down the memory lane

Imran Abbas took a trip down the memory lane and shared his childhood memories on social media during quarantine.

Taking to his Instagram he shared a photo of his clothes that his mother has kept safe till date.

“The most precious clothing items in my wardrobe.. My mom still kept my vest, sweater and a small ‘chaddi’ saved from the time when I was a newborn. This vest is literally my palm’s size now,” he wrote in the caption.

He also shared photos from his first-ever shoot from his college days by photographer Khawar Riaz and of the time he entered the showbiz industry.

Abbas is known for his roles in different TV dramas such as Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan, Khuda Aur Muhabbat, Akbari Asghari, Dil-e-Muztar and Alvida.