Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Entertainment

Imagine a universe full of your favourite film characters: Mahira

Posted: Apr 6, 2020
Photo: File

Actor Mahira Khan shared a collage of some of her all-time favourite films on Instagram over the weekend. She said: “Imagine a universe, full of your favourite film characters.”

The post featured some familiar faces such as Ryan Gosling, Scarlett Johansson in Lost in Translation, Jim Carrey from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, She star Joaquin Phoenix and French actor Audrey Tautou from Amélie.

The Humsafar star added that she would start with her favourite movie: Amélie. “Watch any of these films, won’t be disappointed.”

Amélie is a 2001 French film by Jean-Pierre Jeunet and narrates the story of a young waitress who decides to help people find happiness. Her quest to spread joy leads her on a journey where she finds true love.

Tell us what you think:

