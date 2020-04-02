Ignorance and misinformation can be disastrous: Momina Mustehsan

Singer-songwriter Momina Mustehsan has a lot to say about the coronavirus pandemic which has killed 28 people and infected more than 2,000.

In a series of tweet on Wednesday night, the singer said that the sick and elderly were the most susceptible to the virus but the youth (with no underlying conditions) were also rapidly losing their lives.

Elderly & sick are most susceptible to the virus. The youth (with no underlying conditions)are also rapidly losing their lives. We are still learning more daily. We shouldnt create panic, but the false impression that the youth are safe can cause an increase in mortality & spread — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 1, 2020

“We are still learning more daily. We shouldn’t create panic, but the false impression that the youth are safe can cause an increase in mortality & spread,” she said.

Its a shame to see many turning #COVID into a political debate.Its not one party’s opinion vs the other.We r in the midst of a global pandemic caused by a novel virus that we still dont fully understand.Ignorance& misinformation can be disastrous.Monitor new data from all regions — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 1, 2020

Mustehsan, who shot to fame after a performance in Coke Studio Season 9, said that it was a shame to see many people turning COVID-19 into a political debate.

The idea behind #TigerForce is great (only if each volunteer is tested & closely monitored on a daily), but basing it on “only elderly & sick are at danger” is problematic. This isnt political. This is a humanitarian crisis & we all need to be on the same page & open to new info. pic.twitter.com/LX7FiPwT6y — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) April 1, 2020

Taking on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tiger Force, the singer said that the idea was great but only if each volunteer was tested and monitored on a daily basis. This isn’t just about the sick and elderly, she said, this isn’t political but a humanitarian crisis and we all need to be on the same page.