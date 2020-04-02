Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Ignorance and misinformation can be disastrous: Momina Mustehsan

Posted: Apr 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Singer-songwriter Momina Mustehsan has a lot to say about the coronavirus pandemic which has killed 28 people and infected more than 2,000.

In a series of tweet on Wednesday night, the singer said that the sick and elderly were the most susceptible to the virus but the youth (with no underlying conditions) were also rapidly losing their lives.

“We are still learning more daily. We shouldn’t create panic, but the false impression that the youth are safe can cause an increase in mortality & spread,” she said.

Mustehsan, who shot to fame after a performance in Coke Studio Season 9, said that it was a shame to see many people turning COVID-19 into a political debate.

Taking on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Tiger Force, the singer said that the idea was great but only if each volunteer was tested and monitored on a daily basis. This isn’t just about the sick and elderly, she said, this isn’t political but a humanitarian crisis and we all need to be on the same page.

