Entertainment

ICYMI: Taher Shah’s shares his Farishta philosophy

Posted: Apr 15, 2020
Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

Singer and songwriter Taher Shah recently released a new song, ‘Farishta’, after a five year hiatus. The video is about a king who visits a fantasy island as a child with his loyal friend, the unicorn, Shah explained to his fans. He added that the child meets a butterfly who turns into a fairy and they both fall in love forever.

Shah, who is known for his unusual lyrics and videos such as ‘Eye to Eye’ and ‘Angel’, took to Twitter to share the philosophy behind his new single. According to YouTube, the video has over 600,000 views.

According to the singer, “angels are sacred and we can righteously equate them with angels.” Shah said that children are “the essential component of our life. If we embellish our kids today they will make us proud in the future.”

He urged people to take care of their children “because they are the real angels of life. For parents, children are more delicate than flowers”.

He went on to say that the song’s message was simple. “An innocent child can change the world with just one cute smile which can bring peace in the world”.

Talking about the video, Shah said that the young boy in the video is based on his son. “I have dedicated this song to my son and all the children in the world,” he said.

The singer said that he wrote the lyrics, directed and produced the animated video as well.

