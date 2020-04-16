Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
ICYMI: Here’s a photo of Ranveer Singh as Joe Exotic

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky fashion sense and it looks like the internet is egging him on to try a new look.

Recently, the actor came across of photoshopped image of himself as Joe Exotic from the Netflix docuseries Tiger King.

While Singh was surprised to see himself as Joe Exotic, his wife and Bajirao Mastani co-star Deepika Padukone and best friend, actor Arjun Kapoor, thought it looked just like him. Deepika asked Singh: “What are you finding so funny? That’s you on most days.” Arjun agreed with Deepika and commented: “Casual day for Baba.”

Singh also shared the photograph in his Instagram story and asked fans and followers: “Who did this?”

Deepika Padukone Joe Exotic Ranveer Singh
 
