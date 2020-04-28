I think a million times before saying anything: Hamza

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi opened up to fans on Twitter on Tuesday and said that he is not as outspoken or loud as he used to be.

The Return of Maula Jatt star said that as he get closer to Allah, all of that has vanished.

I use to be very outspoken, very loud. As i get close to Allah, all of that has vanished. Now I tremble & think a million times before i say something publicly for every word i write, i know ill be held accountable by the king of all kings, my creator, my God, my Allah. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) April 28, 2020

“Now I tremble and think a million times before I say something publicly for every word I write, I know I will be held accountable by the king of all kings, my creator, my God, my Allah,” he added.

Last year, Abbasi announced that he was leaving the industry to pursue Islam.

He shot to fame after acting in Waar and Main Hoon Shahid Afridi in 2013, his first appearance was in short film, The Glorious Resolve (2010).

Fans swooned over Hamza’s recent performance and on-screen pairing with Sajal Aly in Alif. His character opposite Maya Ali in critically acclaimed Mann Mayal made him a household name.