Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Entertainment

I think a million times before saying anything: Hamza

Posted: Apr 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
I think a million times before saying anything: Hamza

Photo: FILE

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi opened up to fans on Twitter on Tuesday and said that he is not as outspoken or loud as he used to be.

The Return of Maula Jatt star said that as he get closer to Allah, all of that has vanished.

“Now I tremble and think a million times before I say something publicly for every word I write, I know I will be held accountable by the king of all kings, my creator, my God, my Allah,” he added.

Last year, Abbasi announced that he was leaving the industry to pursue Islam.

He shot to fame after acting in Waar and Main Hoon Shahid Afridi in 2013, his first appearance was in short film, The Glorious Resolve (2010).

Fans swooned over Hamza’s recent performance and on-screen pairing with Sajal Aly in Alif. His character opposite Maya Ali in critically acclaimed Mann Mayal made him a household name.

Tell us what you think:

