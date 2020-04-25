Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri

Actor Humayun Saeed shared what he had for sehri with his fans and followers on Instagram. In a tweet on Saturday morning, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star said: “Pehli sehri mubarak…waisay ghar ki dahi kamal hoti hai…”

Pehli sehri mubarak…waisay ghar ki dahi kamal hoti hai…:) pic.twitter.com/fnyzNhVndq — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) April 25, 2020

His co-star in the TV show, Ayeza Khan asked her fans what they were going to have for their first roza.

In an Instagram post, she asked her followers to pick between a healthy meal: fruits, nuts and muesli or the desi meal: jalebi and hot puris.

She said one meal was what the heart wants to eat while the other, the healthy meal, is what the brain says is the right meal.

Singer Abduall Qureshi took to Instagram to ask fans who had eggs for sehri. While Lahore Nahi Jaungi star Mehwish Hayat told fans that being healthy is more than just dieting and exercise.