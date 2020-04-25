Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Humayun Saeed had homemade dahi for sehri

Photo: File

Actor Humayun Saeed shared what he had for sehri with his fans and followers on Instagram. In a tweet on Saturday morning, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star said: “Pehli sehri mubarak…waisay ghar ki dahi kamal hoti hai…”

His co-star in the TV show, Ayeza Khan asked her fans what they were going to have for their first roza.

In an Instagram post, she asked her followers to pick between a healthy meal: fruits, nuts and muesli or the desi meal: jalebi and hot puris.

She said one meal was what the heart wants to eat while the other, the healthy meal, is what the brain says is the right meal.

Singer Abduall Qureshi took to Instagram to ask fans who had eggs for sehri. While Lahore Nahi Jaungi star Mehwish Hayat told fans that being healthy is more than just dieting and exercise.

View this post on Instagram

Kis kis ne sehri main anday khaye? 🙋🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Abdullah Qureshi (@abdullahqureshiofficial) on Apr 24, 2020 at 4:07pm PDT

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ayeza Khan humayun saeed mehwish hayat
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Mahira Khan is in love!
Mahira Khan is in love!
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Manzar Sehbai thanks fans, shares a photo from the wedding
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Nimra Khan ties the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony
Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg with her brother in quarantine
Mehwish Hayat shakes a leg with her brother in quarantine
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
Celebrities show fans what they looked like before becoming famous
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.