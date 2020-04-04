Humayun Saeed finally returns home after spending time in self-isolation

Pakistani heartthrob Humayun Saeed has finally returned home to his family after spending 14 days quarantine at a Karachi hotel.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star was in self-isolation along with his co-star Adnan Siddiqui after they returned from the US. The two men decided to quarantine themselves and also got tested for COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, Saeed shared a photo of himself at home. He wrote, “Back home FINALLY after 14 days of self-quarantine.”

He said that he had spent his time in quarantine contemplating about life and came to the realisation that he can’t thank Allah enough for the infinite blessings in his life.

Earlier, the actor shared that he and Siddiqui had tested negative for the coronavirus. Saeed took to Twitter to inform fans that the reports were negative but the actors would complete their quarantine period.