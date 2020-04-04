Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Humayun Saeed finally returns home after spending time in self-isolation

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Humayun Saeed finally returns home after spending time in self-isolation

PHOTO: File

Pakistani heartthrob Humayun Saeed has finally returned home to his family after spending 14 days quarantine at a Karachi hotel.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho star was in self-isolation along with his co-star Adnan Siddiqui after they returned from the US. The two men decided to quarantine themselves and also got tested for COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, Saeed shared a photo of himself at home. He wrote, “Back home FINALLY after 14 days of self-quarantine.”

He said that he had spent his time in quarantine contemplating about life and came to the realisation that he can’t thank Allah enough for the infinite blessings in his life.

Earlier, the actor shared that he and Siddiqui had tested negative for the coronavirus. Saeed took to Twitter to inform fans that the reports were negative but the actors would complete their quarantine period.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Adnan Siddiqui coronavirus humayun saeed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Hira and Mani have started feeling cabin fever
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah passes away at 38
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
Mahira Khan shares throwback photo from the sets of Superstar
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
New hair, who this? Malala gives herself a new look
Armeena Khan’s husband is savage
Armeena Khan’s husband is savage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.